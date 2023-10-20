Haryana's Devansh in tennis c'ship final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Top seed Haryana’s Devansh Kamboj recorded a comeback win over Chandigarh’s Shaurya Bisht to storm into the boys’ U-12 final of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS7) Tennis Tournament.

Kamboj went down 2-6 in the first set, but bounced back in the next two sets 6-2 6-2 to log an impressive win. Second seed Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi defeated Delhi’s Prabhnoor Singh in a similar fashion.

Mahi won the first set 6-3, but lost the next 3-6. In the final set, he recorded a 6-1 win to move ahead. In the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Punjab’s Armaan Walia defeated Abhinav Sangra 6-4 6-2 to cement his place in the final.

He will face Parmarth Kaushik, who defeated Sachit Thakur 6-2 6-4. In the girls’ U-16 semis, Vanshika Yadav was awarded walk-over against Jasmine Kaur, while Chandigarh’s Mannat Awasthi defeated Mokshika Yadav 6-2 6-2. Maahira Bhatia moved into the girls’ U-12 final by defeating Purvi Patwa 6-2 6-1. Meera Chaudhary faced a tough resistance from Tanya Bhatnagar before logging a 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-1 win.