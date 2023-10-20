Haryana's Devansh in tennis c'ship final

Chandigarh, October 19
Top seed Haryana’s Devansh Kamboj recorded a comeback win over Chandigarh’s Shaurya Bisht to storm into the boys’ U-12 final of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS7) Tennis Tournament.
Kamboj went down 2-6 in the first set, but bounced back in the next two sets 6-2 6-2 to log an impressive win. Second seed Punjab’s Yug Raj Mahi defeated Delhi’s Prabhnoor Singh in a similar fashion.
Mahi won the first set 6-3, but lost the next 3-6. In the final set, he recorded a 6-1 win to move ahead. In the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Punjab’s Armaan Walia defeated Abhinav Sangra 6-4 6-2 to cement his place in the final.
He will face Parmarth Kaushik, who defeated Sachit Thakur 6-2 6-4. In the girls’ U-16 semis, Vanshika Yadav was awarded walk-over against Jasmine Kaur, while Chandigarh’s Mannat Awasthi defeated Mokshika Yadav 6-2 6-2. Maahira Bhatia moved into the girls’ U-12 final by defeating Purvi Patwa 6-2 6-1. Meera Chaudhary faced a tough resistance from Tanya Bhatnagar before logging a 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-1 win.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: BusinessmanDarshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine
PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid