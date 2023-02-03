Haryana's Reet Arora assured of two medals

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

Haryana’s Reet Arora defeated second seed Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur 6-3 6-2 to enter the girls’ U-16 final on the penultimate day of the Roots- AITA CS(7) National Rankings Tennis Championship. She will face top seed Rubani Kaur, who defeated Ira Chadha 7-5 6-0, in the title clash.

In the girls’ U-18 semifinals, Reet defeated Punjab’s Rubani Sidhu 6-3 6-1, while Rasnum Kaur overpowered Ira 7-5 6-4.

Daksh Khokhar overpowered a tough challenge by Daksh Kapoor to confirm his berth in the boys’ U-16 title clash. Khokhar logged a 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) win over his rival. In the other semi, Shorya Jishtu defeated Trishubh Kumar in straight sets 6-3 6-2.

In the boys’ U-18 semis, top seed Haryana’s Arntya Ohlan registered a comeback 2-6 6-3 6-2 win over Jishtu. Fatehyab Singh of Maharashtra also logged a victory in the same manner over Kapoor. He won his semifinal match 3-6 6-4 6-0 against Kapoor.