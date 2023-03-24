Haryana's Rohit surges ahead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Haryana’s Rohit came from nowhere to lead the penultimate round of the 23rd Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Round 3: Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship

Rohit played a stunning round of 5-under 67 to lead Round 3 with an overall score of 8-under 208. Jaiveer of the Railways was three shots behind the leader with a score of 5-under 71 to take his total to 211. Arjun Singh Bhatia, who led the board for two conservative days, slipped to the third position at 2-under 76 to take his three-day total to 214.

Punjab’s Yuvraj Singh remained tied 4th with Delhi’s Shaurya Bhattacharya with 4-under 68. Former national junior boys champion Milind Soni of Telangana carded a 3-under 69. The tournament is conducted annually in the memory of Samarvir Sahi, who was a talented young golfer and graduated from Albright College, US. He was a childhood friend of former international golfers Jeev Milkha Singh, Amandeep Johl and Harmeet Kahlon. Sahi died of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1994.

After earning a name in several sub-junior and junior events, Sahi went on to pursue his graduation at Albright College in the US, where he was awarded with the Jacob Award for his all-round performance. He captained the college golf team and was also awarded the best men’s golf trophy.

While undergoing recovery, he also won the Pro-Am Golf Trophy in 1993. The tournament was instituted in 1996 by the Sahi family in his memory and has been a regular feature of the Chandigarh Golf Club, which is Samarvir’s home turf. It was awarded recognition by the Indian Golf Union in 2000.