Have adequate parking space: Organisers of singer Arijit Singh’s concert

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

The organisers of singer Arijit Singh’s much-awaited November 4 concert said they have made arrangements for the parking of 5,000 vehicles in Sector 34.

They said that besides the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground, they have booked the open ground in front of the gurdwara for additional parking space. “We have already intimated the police about it, and the programme is very much on,” said a spokesperson for the team of organisers.

The clarification from the organisers comes on the heels of some reports suggesting that the city police had denied permission for the show.