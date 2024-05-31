Have come to hand over keys of bulldozer to Dr Sharma: Yogi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Kharar in support of the BJP candidate for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha, Dr Subhash Sharma. Making a strong pitch for Sharma, he urged the electorate to support the “young and dynamic” Sharma and ensure his win by a huge margin. He said, “Come out and vote in large numbers and make sure that Dr Sharma registers victory by a huge margin.”

He said, “Punjab pe 70 saal se raaj karne walo ki wajah se Punjab aaj behaal hai (Punjab is in distress today because of bad governance by those who have ruled the state for the last 70 years).” Yogi said that he has come here to hand over the keys of his bulldozer to Dr Sharma.

He said, “It is my assurance to Subhash Sharma that in order to wipe out the illegal mining, sand, drug and land mafia from Punjab, I will send as many bulldozers as he needs.”

Stressing the strong Hindu-Sikh connection, Yogi said various festivals of Sikhs and Hindus are celebrated with religious fervour in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “PM Modi made efforts, because of which the Kartarpur Corridor was opened. To commemorate the martyrdom of the four sons of the tenth and last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, the Veer Bal Divas are observed on December 26. This is PM’s love for our Sikh brothers and sisters.”

He said he formed the state government in UP in 2017, adding that there have been no riots against the Sikhs since then. Pitching for Dr Sharma, the UP Chief Minister said, “Every vote for Dr Sharma will strengthen Modi’s resolve to make a Viksit Bharat.”

