Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar, Bench celebrate Lohri

Chandigarh, January 13
After a gap of about two years, the Bar and the Bench came together to feel the warmth during the Lohri celebrations organised in the Punjab and Haryana High Court this afternoon. The celebrations were suspended following the Covid outbreak, which resulted in the courts shifting from physical to virtual mode of hearing.
The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, along with the other sitting and retired Judges, gathered around the bonfire during the celebrations. Bar president GBS Dhillon presented a bouquet to the chief guest.
The programme started with the Chief Justice lighting the bonfire and offering “rewari” and groundnuts to bonfire amidst the reverberating dhol beats. The advocates also entertained the gathering with jokes and melodious songs.
Meanwhile, the Central Administrative Tribunal Bar Association celebrated the festival with full enthusiasm and zeal. Ramesh Singh Thakur, Member, Judicial, was the chief guest, while Suresh Kumar Batra, member, Judicial, and Rashmi Saxena Sahni, member, Administrative, were the guests of honour.
Rohit Seth, president of association, KK Thakur, vice-president, JR Syal, secretary, and Sanjay Kaul, treasurer, were also present on the occasion.
