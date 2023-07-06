HC multi-level underground parking project: Centre to obtain report on holistic development plan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

The Union of India today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would immediately decide upon obtaining a heritage impact assessment report from an independent agency regarding the HC’s holistic development plan for the multi-level underground and parking project.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, a draft heritage impact assessment report on the multi-level underground parking project in Capitol Complex was taken on record. Another heritage impact assessment on holistic development of Punjab and Haryana High Court Project was also taken on record.

Next hearing on July 21 The Bench fixed July 21 as the next date of hearing in the matter. The matter was placed before the Bench after a petition was filed in public interest by Vinod Dhatterwal, secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees’ Association, and other petitioners.

Appearing before the Bench, senior standing counsel for UT Chandigarh submitted that all steps taken, including submission of report, were in accordance with directions and orders issued by the Central Government and its department and the UT had no objection to the holistic development plan for multi-level underground parking. But it had obtained a heritage impact assessment report from the Principal, College of Architecture, Chandigarh, and submitted it to the Central Government and to the High Court. He further submitted that the matter was now pending before the Central Government and the decision taken by it would be acceptable and implemented by the UT Administration.

Additional Solicitor-General, appearing for the Union of India, meanwhile, submitted: “In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances, the Government of India would take an immediate decision for obtaining a heritage impact assessment report from another independent agency.”

He also prayed for time to seek instructions in the matter and inform the Court about the agency from which such a report would be obtained. “Further, changes, if any, are required to be incorporated therein, so as to make it workable while keeping the heritage part of construction intact,” he added.

The Bench was told that approximately 10,000 lawyers, around 3,300 court employees, nearly 3,000 advocates’ clerks, employees of advocate-general offices of the two States, security personnel, unaccountable number of litigants and other employees of different departments visited the High Court daily. No less than 10,000 cars and thousands of two-wheelers also reached the high court. The existing building/premises was unable to bear the load. It has also been contended that there was hardly any space to accommodate more than five lakh judicial files pending in the HC.