HC orders early removal of structures close to SBSI Airport, Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to wrap up the early completion of an alternative route to the SBSI Airport within six months.

The Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court passed the order on Monday, while hearing a petition filed by the Mohali Industries Association. The high court was apprised that the process for a shorter route to the airport was being taken up by the UT administration, and that it had got the nod of the Punjab Government. The court was also informed that the GMADA had already been working on another alternative route.

The court had earlier directed the authorities to complete the process within six months.

So far as the removal of structures within the 100-metre boundary is concerned, the court had earlier ordered that the rehabilitation package be formulated within four weeks and the removal of structures be ensured within eight weeks thereafter. The court was told that the Zirakpur Municipal Council had already razed the structures, and a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued in 2019 to the owners of all residential structures that were raised after 2011. It may be noted that CM Bhagwant Mann had said in May that the families affected by the high court order would be rehabilitated.

The court was also made aware of the fact that steps are being taken to determine compensation to be paid by the Indian Air Force for the non-enjoyment of land and structures existing prior to the cut-off date, namely 2011. Dera Bassi Collector-cum-SDM Himanshu Gupta had earlier invited claims and objections in that regard. The last date for submission was August 8, which has been extended till August 18, in view of the flood-like situation prevailing in the district last month. The process for determining the compensation will be completed within eight weeks.

The high court has ordered that the process of allotment be completed and structures be removed as per the provisions of the act. The division bench directed the Advocate General of Punjab, who appeared on behalf of the state government, to file a status report through an affidavit containing the latest status of the demolition process. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 18.

