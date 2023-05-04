HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, May 3
Virtually applying brakes to the bypassing of the Mohali bus stand in Phase 6 by private and other buses, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a slew of directions to ensure their operations from the premises, including biometric attendance of roadways drivers and extensive challaning of all erring drivers halting outside.
Biometric attendance suggested
- HC suggested biometric attendance for drivers as they enter bus stand premises; Principal Secy, Dept of Transport, to file a fresh status report
- Private buses plying from Phase 6 to operate from main bus stand in Phase 6; issue of permits to be decided in separate proceedings
- Necessary space be provided to bus operators to have their booking office at a reasonable monthly rent, directed the court
- Mohali SSP asked to file affidavit about arrangements made by traffic police to ensure plying of all buses from the main bus stand
The direction by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan came on a petition alleging contempt of court filed by Ram Kumar. His counsel told the court the drivers were not taking roadways and private buses inside the full-fledged Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Inter-State Bus Terminus constructed at the cost of Rs 500 crore.
They were, rather, boarding and de-boarding passengers on the main highway opposite Max Hospital, creating not only a traffic chaos but also causing “permanent hazard to the life of the commuters”. He added many of the private buses were operating from the market area of Phase 6, which, too, was heavily crowded and creating traffic chaos there.
Most plying from Ph 6 market
The counsel for the state, on the basis of an affidavit of the State Transport Commissioner, submitted inspectors and some other staff members were deputed to ensure plying of buses from within the bus stand.
Referring to the bus route plan submitted by the state counsel, Justice Sangwan asserted it reflected only the entry and exit of a few Punjab Roadways buses and not private ones.
“The Principal Secretary to Government of Punjab, Department of Transport, is directed to file a fresh status report indicating a foolproof method such as installing biometric devices inside the bus stand where all drivers will mark their presence while taking the bus inside,” Justice Sangwan asserted.
In his order, Justice Sangwan asserted private buses plying from Phase 6, Mohali, would operate from within the main bus stand without raising objection regarding their permits, which would be decided in separate proceedings. They were also directed to be given a place inside the bus stand to operate. Directions were issued to provide necessary space for bus operators to have their booking office at a reasonable monthly rent.
Mohali SSP was further directed to file an affidavit regarding arrangements made by the traffic police to ensure plying of all buses from the main bus stand.
“It is directed that the affidavit will also reflect that from today onwards till the next date of hearing, if the buses are not plying from the main bus stand, then traffic challans be issued to all erring drivers who are not taking the buses inside the bus stand and the details of the traffic challans be also given along with the affidavit,” Justice Sangwan concluded.
