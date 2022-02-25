Upgrade of CCTVs in police stations

HC rejects Chandigarh's plea for more time, sets May 10 deadline

HC rejects Chandigarh's plea for more time, sets May 10 deadline

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 24

Turning down Union Territory of Chandigarh’s plea for six months’ additional time for “upgrade” of CCTV cameras installed in all police stations and police posts across the city in terms of the Supreme Court orders, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set May 10 as the deadline for the purpose.

The High Court has also made it clear that appropriate action, if required, may be taken under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act against all concerned. Justice Amol Rattan Singh also made it clear that the direction would be applicable to both States of Punjab and Haryana as well with May 10 as their deadline too.

The direction came less than a month after UT additional public prosecutor Rajeev Anand submitted that all police stations and police posts in Chandigarh already stood equipped with cameras, but upgrade in terms of the Supreme Court order in “Paramvir Singh Saini’s case” would take about five months. Additional month’s ‘buffer’ was also sought.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, Justice Amol Rattan Singh asserted the Supreme Court had actually granted specific time vide order dated March 2, 2021. Seemingly some latitude was given thereafter in order dated April 6, 2021, inasmuch as the Union of India was granted about seven months to comply with the directions issued earlier.

Justice Amol Rattan Singh added no such order was actually passed for the States of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. But they had been given time effectively till August 1, 2021, to carry out the orders dated March 2, 2021. It was “very strange” that even after more than six months, Chandigarh was asking for six months more.

Justice Amol Rattan further said: “Consequently, I would see absolutely no ground to grant that much time to Chandigarh. But with the States of Punjab and Haryana having been directed to complete the work in terms of the directions of the Supreme Court by May 10, the UT would also do the same by that date, failing which, naturally, appropriate action, if need be, under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, may need to be taken against all concerned in both States of Punjab and Haryana, and the UT Chandigarh”.

Fixing the case for April 18, Justice Amol Rattan directed the filing of affidavits by the Additional Chief Secretary/ Principal Secretary/Secretary Home of each State/Union Territory on the progress made”.

The directions came after an accused filed a plea through senior advocate Bipan Ghai with counsel Paras Talwar. He was seeking directions for conducting videography from the time of leaving the jail premises till reaching the police station concerned for interrogation. Ghai also prayed for direction to record the interrogation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

2
World

Fighting rages around Ukraine as Russia invades from three sides

3
Punjab

Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

4
Punjab

Sikh girl asked to remove turban in Bengaluru amid hijab row

5
Trending

Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid war with Russia

6
Nation

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane en route to Kyiv called back

7
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

8
Nation

'Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return': Indian students in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

9
Nation

Who is Pinki Irani who took actresses to Tihar jail to introduce them to conman Sukesh

10
Nation

Russian attack on Ukraine: PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

Don't Miss

View All
Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia invades Ukraine

Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...

Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...

Medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...

Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...

Delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Amritsar tourism: Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Supreme Court: Government hasn’t honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in Jalandhar

Kartarpur rape case: Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar-based youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer Karamjit Anmol conferred with ‘Maat Bhasha Sewak’ award