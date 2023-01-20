HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Chandigarh, January 19
Acting on a petition filed by Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed the operation of an order passed by the State of Punjab’s Department of Local Government, whereby he was removed from the councillor’s post.
Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also issued notice to the Department of Urban Local Bodies and Mohali Municipal Corporation, while fixing the case for further hearing on April 20.
Society linked to Sidhu ‘favoured’
- Amarjit Sidhu, who became Mayor on April 12, 2021, is accused of allotting public works to Amritpreet Coop LC Society Limited, of which he is member
- In Aug 2022, six councillors of AAP & 2 ex-councillors claimed he, as F&CC chief, gave society works worth lakhs
- In Sept, Sidhu was served show-cause notice and given 15 days to submit reply. Sidhu moved the High Court, but withdrew the plea later
- In reply, he called the complaint ‘politically motivated’ and sought time for personal hearing. In December, he was given chance for a hearing
- On Dec 30, the Pb Local Government Dept terminated BJP councillor’s membership; he later moved HC claiming decision was arbitrary
Seeking the quashing of the order, the petitioner contended he was removed on the ground of being a member of a society. It was done in a completely illegal and arbitrary manner and in complete violation of principles of natural justice “when this was not even a ground under the provision of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976”.
Have faith in judiciary
Our belief in the judiciary has strengthened. We will keep serving the interests of Mohali and its residents. — Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Mohali Mayor
The petitioner stated the allegation against him was that a complaint was received stating he was member of “Amritpreet Cooperative LC Society Limited” and also the chairman of Finance and Contracts Committee. He participated in FCC proceedings, whereby tender of development work was allotted to the society. He specifically stated in reply to a show-cause notice the entire proceedings were initiated against him at the behest of the local MLA from an opposite faction of the corporation, who wanted to remove him “by hook or by crook”.
The impugned order was passed completely ignoring the fact that e-tendering process was being done by the corporation’s technical staff. The bids were opened by the Commissioner and the society was given contracts only because of being “L1” as is mandated by the prescribed procedure, the petitioner had stated. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate senior advocate Gurminder Singh.
