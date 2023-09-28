HCG log record win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators (HCG) defeated Golf Masters 7-0, a record winning margin in the history of the Chandigarh Golf League being held at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Hunting Hawks had a day to remember as they beat Netsmartz Tigers 6-1, while Fairway Comets also got off to a great start with a 5.5-1.5 win over Golf Ninjas in the day’s opening match. The first tied match of the day was played between The Mulligans and Green Gators as both fought tooth and nail without conceding an inch to each other. Partee Panthers got their players firing on all cylinders as they upset Soaring Eagles 5-2 in a dramatic match.

The Gladiators began on the front foot with captain Saurabh Singh Mangat leading the way as he closed out a 4&2 win in his singles game. Col Narjit Singh and Dr Vinninder Singh Sachdev scored a 7&6 victory in the anchor game, closing out a perfect day for last year’s quarter finalists.

Col PS Randhawa & KBS Katoch also posted a 6&4 win while their two other pairs recorded 5&4 wins. The Hawks went about their business with a purpose with their first flight as Puneet Dhiman scored a 4&3 to set the pace in his singles game. Then they proceeded to close out two of their four ball games 5&4 and another two 3&2 with all the playing co-owners winning their games on the day. Only one game went to the final hole which captain SPS Matharoo won two-up with Chiranjeev Singh as his partner.

Fairway Comets made short work of the Golf Ninjas as they won five of the seven games with the anchor game being squared for 5.5 points and within touching distance of the Hawks.