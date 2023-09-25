 Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

Sudden move to transfer Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary prompts AFT Chandigarh Bench Bar Association to write to Chief Justice of India

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, the senior-most Judicial Member-cum-Head of Department of the Chandigarh Bench, of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), has been transferred to the Kolkata Bench with immediate effect.

Justice Chaudhary, who was the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court before being appointed to the Tribunal, had joined the Chandigarh Bench in September 2021.

According to orders issued by the AFT Chairperson on Monday, the transfer is “for administrative reasons in public interest,” sources privy to the development said.

The Chandigarh Bench has jurisdiction over thestates of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradeshand the UT of Chandigarh, with thousands of cases, mostly pertaining to disability benefits and service matters pending before it.

The sudden move to transfer Justice Chaudhary has prompted the AFT Chandigarh Bench Bar Association to write to the Chief Justice of India, averring that it is a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary because strict orders were being passed against senior Government officials for non-implementations of AFT judgments.

Referring to an earlier letter written to the Chief Justice by the Bar alleging interference in judicial matters by the Defence Secretary by way of seeking a report and analysis of orders passed by the Tribunal, Chaudhary, the letter states that Justice Chaudhary has been moved out because he refused to buckle under pressure from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Stating that the MoD is a compulsive litigant in all cases before the AFT and is also known not to implement judicial orders passed against it, the Bar has urged the Chief Justice to take action in the matter by treating this letter as a petition and quashing the said transfer which is a “colourable exercise of power” and by removing the AFT immediately from the control of the MoD so that the confidence of litigants and the legal fraternity is not threatened.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

2
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

3
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

4
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

5
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

6
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada 'used' US intelligence on India's role

7
Punjab

RBI report: Punjab's debt to GSDP ratio highest at 48%

8
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

9
India

Indian, Russian firms halt diamond trade

10
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA alliance; says would lead a separate front for 2024 LS polls

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...

Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’ in context of recent developments

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’ in context of recent developments

There are calls for protests and some negative sentiment tow...

Asian Games: Sensational Sadhu blows away Sri Lanka as Indian women cricket team earns country’s second gold

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Three arrested; investigation shows Badal allegedly ‘conspir...

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against wanted Khalistani leader Karanvir Singh

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against wanted Khalistani leader Karanvir Singh

As per intelligence sources, Singh was believed to be hiding...


Cities

View All

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for his colleague’s murder

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for colleague’s murder

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu