Health benefits of millets highlighted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

With millets being made an integral part of service rations in the Central Armed Police Force’s, a two-day awareness campaign on its benefits was conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Bhanu near Chandigarh.

Besides ITBP personnel, residents from nearby villages were also involved in the campaign. Besides health benefits of consuming millets, they were also explained about the socio-economic and environmental advantages of cultivating this crop.

Upendra Datta, executive director, Kheti Virasat Mission, said the amount of water used to grow paddy in one acre of land in a year is sufficient to grow millets for 25 years. There is also little requirement of fertilisers and manure in the cultivation of millets.

Eating millets also reduces sugar levels, blood pressure and obesity. It also cures several diseases because it contains high amount of carbohydrates.