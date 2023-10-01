Health camp held in Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the UT Health Department, organised a mega health camp at Dadu Majra village as part of the ongoing ‘Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata hi Seva’ initiative.

A team of healthcare experts extended their services in essential specialties. A diverse range of consultations included expert medical advice from paediatricians, physicians, dermatologists, gynaecologists and ophthalmologists, ensuring holistic care for individuals of all ages.

After inaugurating the camp, Mayor Anup Gupta said the Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata hi Seva mega health camp not only offered vital medical guidance, but also created a platform for individuals to conveniently access paramount healthcare services.

Speaking on the occasion, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The civic body will persistently work towards the well-being and welfare of all citizens, ensuring a healthier and happier community for everyone.”