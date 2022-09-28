 Health club changes validity of membership arbitrarily, fined : The Tribune India

Health club changes validity of membership arbitrarily, fined

Told to refund fee, pay compensation to P’kula resident

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 27

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a health club at Elante Mall to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a consumer for changing the validity of the membership arbitrarily without intimation.

The commission also directed the club to refund a fee of Rs 44,250 to the consumer, along with interest @ 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing the complaint.

In her complaint, Neha Anand, a resident of Panchkula, said she purchased a diamond membership from Sawasdee Chandigarh Health Club and Spa Limited, Elante Mall, Chandigarh, which allowed her to avail of services worth Rs 1,15,000 by paying only an amount of Rs 59,000. She made an upfront payment of Rs 30,000 on March 21, 2018 and Rs 29,000 on May 31, 2018. This membership was valid till March 21, 2023. She availed of the services under the package on May 16, 2019, May 28, 2019 and February 11, 2020, amounting to Rs 13,750.

The complainant said when she visited the spa to avail of services, she was shocked to know that her membership expired on September 21, 2020. A representative of spa also informed her that the remaining amount of Rs 40,600 could only be availed if she purchased another additional membership package.

She alleged that the health club arbitrarily and illegally changed the validity of the membership package from March 21, 2023 to September 21, 2020, without intimating her.

The commission said a notice was sent to the club seeking its version of the case. However, nobody appeared on behalf of the health club. Therefore, it proceeded ex-parte on May 17, 2022.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said: “The records show that there was a membership balance of Rs 40,600 with the club. Then, it is beyond our understanding why the club cannot provide the remaining services to the complainant. Therefore, the negligent act of the club for not providing proper services, non-honouring its own promise and most importantly non-appearing during the proceedings of the case and issuing two different documents for the same cause of action prove deficiency in service and its indulgence in unfair trade practice”.

The commission said in view of this, the health club was directed to refund Rs 44,250 to the complainant along with interest @ 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing the complaint till realisation. It was also told to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to the complainant for mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000 as costs of litigation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

2
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

3
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

4
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

5
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

6
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

7
Brand Connect

Total Health Keto Gummies Australia & NZ Reviews, Chemist Warehouse, Shark Tank Shocking Side Effects 2022

8
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

10
Nation

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...

Himachal senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...

Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP

Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP

There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Eyeing revenue, CHB to lease out old building

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Demands not met, sanitation workers stay away from work

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Improve customer care services, bankers told

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested