Health dept holds check-up camps in Morni, Pinjore

Panchkula, June 17
The District Health Department organised health check-up camps under the aegis of Anaemia Mukt Haryana at Khairi village of Morni and Ratpur village of Pinjore.
Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said the teams checked and collected blood samples from 97 individuals. She said of those, nine were found to be suffering from high blood pressure, seven from diabetes, 10 from anaemia, and one from arthritis. Dr Mukta Kumar said the department has started treating the individuals, adding that they were also advised regarding the care of certain things. She said, “The health department team will keep monitoring these people from time to time. Our teams spread awareness among the villagers and told them about ways to avoid various diseases. They were informed about the symptoms of various diseases to identify the diseases and control their spread.”
