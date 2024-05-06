Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Chandigarh, May 5
With scorching summer months approaching and the maximum temperature touching 39.3°C, the Health Department has issued a heat wave advisory to mitigate the risks associated with extreme temperatures.
Recent trends indicate the likelihood of severe heat wave from April to June. The advisory is aimed at raising awareness among the general public and minimising the impact of heat wave on health. The following is the advisory released by the department.
Avoid direct exposure to heat
Avoid direct exposure to heat and stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas. Opt for lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting cotton clothes, and utilise umbrellas, hats and sunglasses as shield from direct sunlight. Hydrate regularly and seek cooler environments when necessary.
Block sunlight
Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of buildings. Open windows at night to allow cooler air circulation.
Maintain hydration
Consume plenty of fluids, including water, natural juices and coconut water. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, as well as sugary drinks. Incorporate fruits and vegetables with high water content into diet.
Check on vulnerable persons
Keep a close watch on infants, elderly individuals, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing health conditions. Never leave anyone, especially children or pets, in a closed, parked vehicle.
Limit outdoor activities
Limit outdoor activities to cooler times of the day. Take regular breaks, stay hydrated and seek shade when necessary. Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...