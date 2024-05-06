Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

With scorching summer months approaching and the maximum temperature touching 39.3°C, the Health Department has issued a heat wave advisory to mitigate the risks associated with extreme temperatures.

Recent trends indicate the likelihood of severe heat wave from April to June. The advisory is aimed at raising awareness among the general public and minimising the impact of heat wave on health. The following is the advisory released by the department.

Avoid direct exposure to heat

Avoid direct exposure to heat and stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas. Opt for lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting cotton clothes, and utilise umbrellas, hats and sunglasses as shield from direct sunlight. Hydrate regularly and seek cooler environments when necessary.

Block sunlight

Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of buildings. Open windows at night to allow cooler air circulation.

Maintain hydration

Consume plenty of fluids, including water, natural juices and coconut water. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, as well as sugary drinks. Incorporate fruits and vegetables with high water content into diet.

Check on vulnerable persons

Keep a close watch on infants, elderly individuals, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing health conditions. Never leave anyone, especially children or pets, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Limit outdoor activities

Limit outdoor activities to cooler times of the day. Take regular breaks, stay hydrated and seek shade when necessary. Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours.

