Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, December 29
The Health Department has sent a proposal to the UT Adviser for sanctioning 15 specialists for creation of a 24x7 teleconsultation hub at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
The hub will have dedicated medical specialists who will attend to patients through a mobile app or tele-calling. The proposal has been sent for hiring of nine consultants and six medical officers. The panel of specialists may also include retired doctors whose expertise can be used for the hospital services.
Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services (DHS), UT, said, “The teleconsultation hub will function round the clock so that patients can seek medical advice even during the odds hours. Presently, doctors are burdened with dual responsibility of attending to patients physically and through tele-calling. We want an exclusive hub wherein dedicated specialists will be deputed for handling patients’ queries and giving prescription through the online mode.”
The district hospital is currently running teleconsultation through e-Sanjeevani mobile app wherein the patient fill up the details and receives a token number. Later, doctors attend to the patient through video-calling.
The teleconsultation facility is also attached to the health and wellness centres of the city wherein doctors attending to patients can seek consultation from specialists at the GMSH-16.
The PGIMER already has a teleconsultation hub wherein dedicated super-specialists are providing consultation to patients from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.
Models currently operational
Patient to doctor: Teleconsultation available at 29 health and wellness centres. Patient can register on e-Sanjeevani and consult the dispensary medical officer
Patient to specialist: Patient can enrol on e-Sanjeevaniopd.in and consult a specialist at GMSH-16 or GMCH-32
Specialist to super-specialist: Specialists from GMSH-16 can avail of super-speciality consultation available at PGI
