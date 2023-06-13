Health employee held for hotelier’s murder

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 12

The Ambala police have arrested an employee of the Health Department in connection with the murder case of a hotelier, whose body was recovered from a maize field in Durana village on May 28.

The suspect was identified as Vikas of Bhiwani, posted as multipurpose health worker at the Primary health Centre in Nurpur village.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa had constituted a special investigation team to investigate the murder of Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Nurpur.

The SP said, “Vikas was arrested on June 10. He was produced in a court, which sent him to six-day police remand.”

The police said during investigation, Vikas disclosed that he had been living in a rented accommodation at Durana and often used to have food from Sukhchain’s hotel due to which he became friends with him. Vikas had taken a loan from a bank for a computer centre, but his business failed and he could not repay the instalments. He also had taken a car loan but he couldn’t repay its instalments too.

A few days ago, bank officials reached his paternal house in connection with the loan. Vikas approached Sukhchain for help but he expressed his helplessness. However, Vikas claimed that he knew that Sukhchain had money, which he had withdrawn from bank for a land deal. In order to get the money, Vikas allegedly mixed intoxicating tablets in a milkshake and gave it to Sukhchain. When the victim was intoxicated, the suspect strangulated him with a belt and made off with Rs 3.60 lakh.