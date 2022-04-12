Health fair series in Chandigarh from April 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the UT Administration will organise a series of health fairs in the city. A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal today.

The first health mela will be organised at Sub-Divisional District Hospital, Mani Majra, on April 18. Another fair will be held at Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC), Sector 45, on April 20 and yet another at the UCHC, Sector 22, on April 22.

An official said a bouquet of health services would be provided free of cost and awareness on different schemes of government would be created at these fairs.