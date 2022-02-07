Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, february 6

The response to the booster shot has not been encouraging among healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) in Chandigarh.

Only 12.31 per cent health workers and 20.13 per cent frontline workers have taken the booster dose ever since the drive started on January 10, whereas 71.43 per cent elderly above 60 years of age with comorbidities have taken the dose.

A Covid booster shot is an additional dose of the vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot begins to decrease over time. The objective of the booster dose is to restore vaccine effectiveness from that deemed no longer sufficient.

As per the UT estimate, around 15,600 beneficiaries would require the booster shot as they are above 60 years and have comorbidities. Besides, there are 26,237 HCWs and 22,438 FLWs in Chandigarh. The prioritisation and sequencing of this booster dose is based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of the administration of the second dose.

The Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh, said, "The infectivity among health workers was quite high and has been estimated at 70-75 per cent in the third wave. They will have to wait for three months to get the booster shot. Besides, we have reserved manpower so that there is no sudden shortage of health workers due to the vaccine intake."

“Mostly comorbid population is taking the booster shot as they are more prone to developing severe infection. There may not be urgency to take the booster dose among other target groups as less number of people were affected by Omicron and almost all patients were home isolated only. This could be denting the booster dose coverage,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Slow vaccination pace

The vaccination this week has fallen to 18,011 doses from 35,758 doses recorded between January 15 and January 21. About 76 per cent children from 15 years to 18 years have been inoculated with the first dose of Covaxin, while 7 per cent children have taken their second dose as well.

#covid booster