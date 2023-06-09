Health Secretary Garg transferred out of Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

In a minor reshuffle, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today ordered the transfer of two IAS and two IPS officers from Chandigarh.

According to the order, Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health and Medical Education and Research, and CEO, CHB, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. Also, Vinod P Kavle, Secretary, Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, and Labour, Agriculture, Cooperation and Sports, has been shifted to Delhi.

The MHA also ordered the transfer of IAS officers Ajay Chagti from Arunachal Pradesh to Chandigarh and Hari Kallikkat from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Chandigarh.

The MHA also ordered the transfer of IPS officer Deepak Purohit, presently posted as DIG (Headquarters and Security), and IG (Prisons), in Chandigarh, to Delhi and IPS officer Shruti Arora, presently posted as Commandant, IRB, to Ladakh with immediate effect.