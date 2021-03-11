Chandigarh Health Secretary orders transfer of 9 doctors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The UT Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, today ordered transfer of nine doctors who were posted at various health and wellness centres and the Civil Hospitals.

The orders came after the senior official conducted a surprise visit on Monday and found the staff staying at one place for several years.

The Health Secretary had pointed out in the inspection note that due to long stay at one place, some of them have developed indifferent attitude and are quite assured about their continuation at the same place irrespective of their performance. Such misconception needs to be cleared and a clear message should go that only performance will matter.

It has been clarified in the orders that any attempt or act of bringing extraneous pressure for cancellation and modification of transfer or posting will amount to misconduct and disciplinary proceedings against the person concerned.

Garg said the Administration was now working on transfer policy for doctors as they had been staying for more than 20 years at one position. “There is no readymade transfer policy in place for the Health Department. As per the Centre’s guidelines, no government employee can remain at one place for more than three years. For now, we have decided to transfer senior medical officers from the health and wellness centres to civil hospitals or the GMSH-16 where they are needed most. Health and wellness centres (HWCs) will be operated under medical officers only,” Garg said.

During the surprise visit, Garg had sought explanation for allowing SMOs at HWCs in the absence of sanctioned post of SMOs at these centres. He questioned why their services are not being utilised at the GMSH-16 and at the three Civil Hospitals, which are in dire need of such senior doctors for better patient care.