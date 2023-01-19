 Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life : The Tribune India

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life

CPR being given at CHB office.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

Timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) given by Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg saved the life of a visitor who collapsed in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office due to a suspected heart attack on Tuesday morning.

Janak Kumar, resident of Sector 41-A, was visiting the CHB office in connection with a hearing before the Secretary, Chandigarh Housing Board, when he collapsed inside the office chamber.

He was immediately put in a chair and CPR was provided by Garg, also the Chief Executive Officer, CHB. After the CPR process for about a minute, Kumar regained consciousness, said the official.

Old video comes in handy

I have no prior training, but had seen a video in which doctor uses CPR to revive patient who collapses in chair… I did whatever came to my mind. There was no time to waste. — Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secy & CEO, CHB

The patient was shifted in an official vehicle to the Emergency of the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was kept under observation.

Garg said: “I have no training in giving CPR, but had seen a video on a news channel in which a patient sitting in front of the doctor suddenly collapses in the chair. The doctor comes to the patient and saves him using the same technique, with the patient sitting in the chair itself. The incident had happened around 2 months ago somewhere in India. I was aware of the fact that the process adopted by me might not have worked, but I did whatever came to my mind at that moment. There was no time to waste on other things. The visitor needed immediate help.”

The CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed if the heart stops beating due to various reasons such as heart attack, stroke, electrocution or drowning.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

5
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

8
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

9
Punjab

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur

10
Nation

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

Following govt’s assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike, to resume work today

Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today

Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse Wrestling Federation of India chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra

The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states


Cities

View All

College teachers up in arms against govt

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bizmen seek policy to boost textile sector

30 pc decline in imports from Afghanistan via Attari ICP

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

'Double delight as Shubman's father & coach'

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Hit by vehicle, leopard killed

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Kapurthala DC forms panels to stop sale of Chinese string

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press