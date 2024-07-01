Health services at Mohali to be hit due to officers’ stir

Mohali, June 30
Health services in 72 rural facilities in the district are likely to be affected, as 2,600 Community Health Officers have decided to go on strike starting July 1 after the Punjab Health Department was not able to take a decision on their pending demands.
OPD, pregnant women’s and children’s routine tests, and health camps in dispensaries in rural areas would be among the services that are likely to remain affected on Monday. However, services would remain uninterrupted at Phase 6 Civil Hospital. The protesters announced that they would stage a demonstration in Jalandhar on July 6, where the Punjab CM is camping for the assembly bypoll.
Punjab CHO Association president Dr Sunil Targotra said, “In the last 2 years, we have met the health minister three times and the departmental officers several times; however, our demands were ignored each time.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief