Health Services Director inspects Dera Bassi hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

Health Services Director (DHS) Dr Hitinder Kaur paid a surprise visit to the subdivisional hospital in Dera Bassi, reviewing the health facilities being provided at the hospital. She monitored the arrangements and preparedness to tackle heat-related illnesses in the hospital.

The DHS also inquired about the availability of designated beds, medicines, water, fans and coolers in the hospital. Dr Kaur also learned about the medical arrangements and staff duties in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She learned in detail about the availability of free medicines for patients, asking officials to ensure that every medicine prescribed by the doctor is given to the patient from the hospital pharmacy itself.

She visited OPDs, the emergency ward and the labour ward at the hospital, and interacted with patients.

Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Kumar, Assistant Director Dr Bhaskar and SMO Dr Dharminder Singh were among the officials present during the visit.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali