Health Services Director inspects Dera Bassi hospital

Mohali, May 21
Health Services Director (DHS) Dr Hitinder Kaur paid a surprise visit to the subdivisional hospital in Dera Bassi, reviewing the health facilities being provided at the hospital. She monitored the arrangements and preparedness to tackle heat-related illnesses in the hospital.
The DHS also inquired about the availability of designated beds, medicines, water, fans and coolers in the hospital. Dr Kaur also learned about the medical arrangements and staff duties in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
She learned in detail about the availability of free medicines for patients, asking officials to ensure that every medicine prescribed by the doctor is given to the patient from the hospital pharmacy itself.
She visited OPDs, the emergency ward and the labour ward at the hospital, and interacted with patients.
Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Kumar, Assistant Director Dr Bhaskar and SMO Dr Dharminder Singh were among the officials present during the visit.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed
Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi
Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation