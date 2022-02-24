Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The health services in the city remained affected for the second consecutive day due to uncertainty over the power outage crisis.

There was a power blackout during the night hours at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16), which continued till 5 am on Wednesday. During this period, the hospital services were being run on power backup. In view of this, all elective surgeries at the GMSH were deferred for the second day and no new admissions were made.

Suman Singh, Director, Health Services (DHS), UT, said, “Surgeries require proper planning and in view of the ongoing power crisis, it is too risky to resume elective surgeries. However, emergency services remained open.”

The GMSH authorities even had to transport vaccines to another health facility to prevent spoilage.

Only 14 surgeries were planned at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), today, which is 60 per cent less than the number on usual days. Sudhir Garg, Medical Superintendent, GMCH-32, said, “There was no power disruption since yesterday morning. We were able to do some surgeries today, but the number was less than other days.”