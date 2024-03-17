Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 16

Healthcare workers, particularly nurses, are at a significant risk of Hepatitis B (HBV) infection, revealed a study conducted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Concerning trends The study, which focuses on emergency, medical and surgical wards, operation theatres, intensive care units, obstetrics areas and dialysis units, brings to light concerning trends regarding awareness, vaccination and safety practices among healthcare providers.

According to the study, Hepatitis B, a major health hazard among healthcare workers, is primarily transmitted through blood and blood products via contaminated instruments or accidental needle injuries.

Nurses, in particular, bear a high burden of needle injuries, with 44% reporting such incidents during the PGI study. Shockingly, only 59% nurses had completed all three doses of the Hepatitis B vaccine, despite it being provided free of cost at the institution.

The study also found that 22% of nurses underwent immunoglobulin level checks after vaccination, raising concerns about the adequacy of immunity among healthcare workers. Of 400 nurses examined, 1.25% tested positive for Hepatitis B, indicating the prevalence of the infection within this critical workforce. While 80% of nurses acknowledged their vulnerability to the HBV infection, the study highlights gaps in knowledge and adherence to safety protocols.

The recommendations in the study include the need for compulsory, ongoing in-service education programmes, the development of management modules for Hepatitis B and other infections, and mandatory Hepatitis B vaccination for all nursing staff.

