Heaps of garbage dot Kharar as MC employees strike work

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, March 29
Heaps of garbage lay outside the Municipal Council office and several other places in Kharar, the hometown of Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, today as employees struck work in support of their demand.
The Kharar MC Employees’ Union and sanitation staff are at loggerheads with the civic body president for not acceding to their demand of converting the outsourced employees as contractual staff. A Budget meeting of the Kharar MC called by its president Jaspreet Kaur Longia could not be held today as councillors chose to give it a miss.
The civic body office has become a battleground for councillors, employees’ union and MC officials. For the past more than a month, three MC meetings have been cancelled and office doors are repeatedly locked by protesting employees, causing harassment to residents.
Earthmoving machines, garbage tractors, trucks, and other vehicles were parked to block the entry to the MC office today.
Outside, residents rued that sewer lines are choked, roads are littered with plastic and cow dung and garbage is not being lifted from public areas regularly.
“There is no one to take the responsibility. Administration officials, councillors, MC officials, employees and the local minister are all indulging in petty politics,” a resident said.
The Cabinet Minister is in New Delhi to attend a ‘Chintan Shivir’ to devise strategies on promoting ‘Tourism in Mission Mode’. During the session, the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister highlighted the tremendous opportunities available for the growth of the tourism industry in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...