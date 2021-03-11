Heat effect: Last entry time at Chandigarh Bird Park now 6 pm

Chandigarh, May 5
Due to soaring temperature during the daytime and increased length of the day during summer, the UT Administration has decided to extend the timings of the Bird Park by half an hour.
From tomorrow, the park closing time (last entry) will be 6 pm. However, the opening time continues to be 10 am. The park will continue to remain closed for visitors every Monday and Tuesday.
The UT Administration extended the timing while considering the fact that the park is visited by a large number of children and the extended timing shall protect them from exposure to scorching heat.
