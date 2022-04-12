Heat wave: Stay indoors, Mohali residents advised

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

In view of the prevailing heat wave conditions, the district administration has advised residents to avoid exposure to sun and stay indoors as far as possible as the heat wave could lead to severe to moderate health concerns for vulnerable people.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, said this time, the summer season had started relatively early and people should protect themselves from the heat wave. She said the effect of the heat wave was likely to be more on the elderly.

“People who are likely to be affected more by the heat include pregnant women, labourers, farmers, people working in the open air, the homeless and people living on the roadsides or on sidewalks in harsh climates. Such people may develop dehydration, which can lead to heatstroke,” she said.

She said the rising temperature can cause dehydration in the body and a person may feel dizzy and fall unconscious. She said children, the elderly and pregnant women were at a higher risk of getting heatstroke.

Dos

Keep your home cool. Keep windows and doors closed during the day. Drink plenty of water & other fluids. Wear glasses and a hat when going out.

Don’ts

Avoid going out in severe heat. Do not leave kids or animals in a parked vehicle. Avoid strenuous physical activity.