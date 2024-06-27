Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Tribune News Service

Ria Nag

Chandigarh, June 26

The city today witnessed pre-monsoon showers, which provided some relief to the residents from the scorching heat.

AK Singh, Director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, said, “The showers we are currently experiencing are pre-monsoon. We expect the monsoon to enter the city in full force in the next three to four days, i.e. by the end of this month.”

According to the weather department’s forecast, Chandigarh is set to experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers from June 26 to 30. Heavy rainfall is expected at certain places from June 28 to 30. The next five days are likely to see partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures ranging from 34°C to 35°C.

The maximum temperature recorded today was 36.9°C, which is one degree lower than the average for today. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.6°C, which is five degrees lower than the normal minimum temperature. Both day as well as night temperatures are further expected to fall, giving more respite to people.

This month, so far, 4.8 mm rainfall has been recorded in the city. It is 96.1 per cent less than the normal rainfall this month. However, with the next few days expected to witness rain, the percentage is likely to improve. Today also there was drizzling in some parts of the city.

Preparedness reviewed

With the monsoon season approaching, a special meeting of the UT Environment Standing Committee (ESC) was convened to review preparedness for potential rain-related challenges in the city and its surrounding areas. During the meeting, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the UT Environment Standing Committee, urged senior officials of the administration to ensure that all necessary measures were in place well in advance. Sandhu expressed concern over the progress on addressing the damage caused by last year’s monsoon and instructed officials from various departments to prepare an action taken report based on the issues discussed in previous ESC meetings.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon