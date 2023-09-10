 Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health : The Tribune India

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

PGI study finds 75.6% children carry bags exceeding recommended weight limit

Children return home after school near Hallo Majra. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 9

A study by PGI researchers recently published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine has shown alarming statistics with regard to the weight of school bags carried by students in the city. The study, involving 760 students from both government and private schools, found that a large number of children were burdened with heavy school bags, leading to concerning levels of musculoskeletal pain.

The study has revealed that a staggering 75.6% children were carrying school bags that exceeded the recommended weight limit. As per the CBSE guidelines, a child’s school bag should not exceed 10% of his or her body weight. The bags with excessive weight were particularly seen with children in classes from I to VII, with percentages as high as 97.5%.

Private school students were found to be bearing the brunt of the practice, with 80.2% of them carrying heavy school bags compared to 69.7% in government schools. Furthermore, 65.3% of private school students reported musculoskeletal pain, compared to 52.9% in government schools.

However, there is a glimmer of hope. After an intervention that included educating students and displaying charts in schools to raise awareness about the importance of reducing school bag weight, there was a significant reduction in the weight of school bags across all class levels. Notably, there was a 54.9% reduction among class 10th students.

These findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to alleviate the burden of heavy school bags on students. The study also highlights various factors contributing to musculoskeletal pain, including carrying style, posture, bag size and strap length.

The study delves further into the various factors contributing to the prevalence of musculoskeletal pain among students. It was observed 62.3% of students were carrying their school bags on just one strap, a practice that can lead to discomfort and pain. An alarming 66.8% of students were noted to stoop while carrying school bags. This posture places a significant stress on their bodies and increases the risk of developing musculoskeletal issues.

A substantial 70.5% of students were carrying bags of inappropriate sizes, while 60.16% had bags with straps that were not of the correct length. This combination of factors resulted in stooped postures and discomfort in the shoulders and neck.

Another noteworthy finding was that students who opted to carry their bags on just one shoulder were 1.27 times more likely to experience musculoskeletal pain compared to those who used both straps. This practice puts uneven pressure on the body, contributing to the risk of developing pain and discomfort.

The study’s statistical analysis provided compelling evidence regarding the adverse effects of heavy school bags and improper carrying practices.

Adjusting for other variables, the odds of experiencing musculoskeletal pain were nearly five times higher for students carrying heavy bags.

  • Bags with excessive weight particularly seen with children in classes from I to VII, with percentages as high as 97.5%.
  • 80.2% private school students carry heavy school bags compared to 69.7% in government schools.
  • 65.3% private school pupils report musculoskeletal pain, compared to 52.9% in government schools.
  • As per the CBSE guidelines, a child’s school bag should not exceed 10% of his or her body weight.

