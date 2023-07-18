‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 17

Panchkula residents have strongly criticised the ‘arbitrary and exorbitant’ water bills, ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per house.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also expressed dissatisfaction with the substantial increase in water charges imposed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). He has written a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urging him to reverse the decision and reduce the rates.

In the letter, Gupta mentioned that the HUDA policy stipulated an annual increase of 5% in water charges. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities refrained from raising the rates. Now, without any prior notice, bills had been issued at a 25% increased rate by combining the 5% hike each of previous four years and 5% for the current year.

Devinder Mahajan, president, Residents’ Welfare Association, MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula, said, “The water bills are completely arbitrary and exorbitant. It is unfair to burden us with such hefty charges, especially when many of us are retired and living on fixed income.”

The RWA sought immediate cancellation of the ‘excessive’ charges.

Meena Kapoor, a resident of Panchkula, shared, “The water bills we have received are simply unaffordable. We are already struggling to meet our expenses. These bills have added to our worries.”

Expressing their dissatisfaction, the residents have warned of resorting to agitation if the government failed to address their demand.

