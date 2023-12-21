Helix rewards achievers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Helix Institute rewarded its students who secured top ranks in NEET 2023 examination. Pranjal Aggarwal, all-India rank four with 715 marks, was rewarded with Rs 1.5 lakh and Lakshya Garg, who scored 706 marks, was given a cash prize of Rs 36,000.

Gurleen Kaur, Haraziz Kaur, Pardhuman and Peehu Sen were among other students of the institute who were rewarded for scoring good marks in the medica entrance examination.

The institute will organise a scholarship exam for students of Classes IX and XII on December 24.

