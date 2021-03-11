'Helmet Bank' launched for safety of road users

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur today launched “Helmet Bank” on the premises of the Municipal Corporation under the road safety project, “Sadak”, of an NGO, Patiala Foundation.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MC, Dalip Sharma, Senior Deputy Mayor, Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor, Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, chief functionary of the NGO, and interns associated with the foundation from different parts of the country were also present during the occasion.

The NGO donated 100 helmets to the MC for the use of its employees. Two-wheeler users can get their helmets issued from the “Helmet Bank”. In case they do not need it, they will have to return the helmet back to the “Helmet Bank” manager.

While addressing MC employees and interns from different colleges throughout the country, the Mayor said the aim of the “Helmet Bank” was to make two-wheeler users habitual of using helmet in their daily routine in order to protect their precious lives from mishap.