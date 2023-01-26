Hepatitis treatment free at Dera Bassi, Kharar hospitals

Mohali, January 25
Testing and treatment for Hepatitis-C and B has now been started at subdivisional hospitals in Kharar and Dera Bassi. This was stated by Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur during a monthly review meeting with district programme officers and senior medical officers here on Tuesday.
She asked senior health officials to sensitise people about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of the disease, which was a viral infection causing liver inflammation, so that patients could take full advantage of the free facility available in government health institutions. So far, the facility was being provided only at the District Hospital, Mohali.
The Civil Surgeon also enquired about the Aam Aadmi Clinics to be dedicated to the people on January 27. She said a large number of patients are getting free health facilities at 14 such clinics already functional in the district.
