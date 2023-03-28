 Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Sale and purchase of shares in residential property

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee will take up the issues raised by Mayor Anup Gupta regarding sale and purchase of shares in residential property.

A senior official said officers concerned had been directed to incorporate the suggestions and representations in the agenda item of the meeting scheduled to be held soon.

SC order

In an order passed on January 10, the Supreme Court had banned apartmentalisation or fragmentation of residential units in Chandigarh from Sectors 1 to 30.

The Supreme Court had directed the committee to consider the issue of redensification in Phase-I (Sector 1-30) of the city. Further, the committee shall also take into consideration the impact of such redensification on parking/traffic issues. After the committee considers the issues, the UT Administration would consider amending the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031 and the 2017 Rules insofar as they are applicable to Phase-I in accordance with the recommendations of the committee.

In a meeting with UT Adviser Dharam Pal on March 24, the Mayor had taken up the issue of sale and purchase of shares in the properties.

In a meeting, the Mayor raised the issue saying some families in the city sold or purchased shares with their life’s earnings and service and most of these families. He said most of them were under bank loans for these purchases and dependent on pension for their sustenance.

He further stated that some of these families were likely to be required to sell their shares of property for the education of their children, health purposes and treatments, marriages of their children and also for financial security during old age. “The people had saved their life earnings to ensure that they have a roof over their heads and so that they are able to meet family commitments with grace and dignity,” he said.

The Mayor said that none of these citizens had violated any law of the land or those set by the administration as the plans were passed and the constructions were done as per the bylaws of the Chandigarh Administration.

The area, height of the building etc. remained the same whether the building was in ownership or had tenants. The pressure on the infrastructure would also remain same for the tenant and the owner, then why was there a difference in approach for the two parties, he questioned.

Following the directions of the apex court, the UT administration had issued guidelines for the implementation of the order. The guidelines pertained only to the family-owned properties registered share-wise. But for other properties, the final decision on property transfers, mutation, etc. would be taken on the report of the committee.

