Chandigarh: Heritage sectors' prices may take hit, say realtors

Properties in UT were being sold on a share-wise sale basis. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 10

The Supreme Court order barring conversion of independent houses, part of “heritage” Phase I of Chandigarh, into apartments may hit the property prices in Sectors 1 to 30, but benefit property owners in other areas, say realtors.

Property dealers feel the ruling is expected to bring about an increase in demand for properties in sectors other than 1 to 30, besides Panchkula and Mohali. Due to little or no availability of properties, people will scout for options in nearby areas, they say.

“In sectors affected by the ruling, the market will come down and prices will fall as different kinds of properties are already available in other sectors. It will also have an impact on revenue of the UT Estate Office. Although there will be an increase in the number of tenants in these sectors, those keen on selling portions of their houses will no longer be able to do so now,” says Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president, Property Federation Chandigarh.

Vaneet Garg, managing director, Vaneet Infra, says: “Chandigarh is already overcrowded. Floor-wise sale of property ensured it remained within the budget of locals and those from other states. While the apex court order is a step towards safeguarding the heritage status of ‘Corbusian Chandigarh’, it is expected to increase the demand of properties in neighbouring area and towns.”

However, Kamal Gupta, Property Consultant Association, Chandigarh, sees little impact of the ruling. “I think there will be no major impact on property prices. The property trends will be known with the passage of time.”

The Supreme Court judgment is applicable to Sectors 1 to 30 in Phase I. This phase falls in a heritage zone. Sale of floor-wise property was already not allowed in the UT. However, properties were being sold and registries were being done on a share-wise property sale basis. A Bench has slammed the UT Administration for “blindly sanctioning” building plans and in effect converting one dwelling unit into three apartments. The haphazard growth may adversely affect the heritage status of Phase I of UT, it has said. The city was developed in two phases — Ph I having Sectors 1 to 30 and Ph II with Sectors 31 to 47.

Will get out of reach

Floor-wise sale ensured properties remained within budget of locals and outsiders. The SC order is expected to increase demand for properties in neighbouring areas and towns. — Vaneet Garg, property dealer

Historic verdict, will save city’s future

It has virtually saved city’s future. The SC has used its powers to prohibit fragmentation & apartmentalisation in Phase I. It’s a historic judgment. It will help preserve city’s character. — Paramjit Singh Patwalia, counsel for appellants

Apartments ruining city

The UT was planned for 5 lakh people. We already have over a million and a half. If it keeps increasing, the UT will be ruined. And by building apartments, we were going in that direction. That is why we are opposing it. — Manmohan Lal Sarin, senior advocate & gen secy, Sarin Memorial Legal Aid Foundation, supporting RWA that moved SC

Admn mustn’t give in

We thank SC for saving Nehruvian and Corbusian Chandigarh’s original heritage character. UT authorities should not buckle under pressure from those politicians who have no locus standi. — Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Welfare Organisations

Will study impact

We need to study the impact of the judgment. Federation will set up a committee of members to examine it and take up the matter with the UT Administration. — Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation

Will preserve heritage

This is a historic and welcome order, and will enable city to maintain its original and heritage character, for which the city is known around the world. This is a New Year’s gift for the City Beautiful. — Ajay Jagga, advocate and city-based activist

Increase in vehicles ‘bound to impact’ traffic

The Supreme Court noted though the Chandigarh Administration is permitting one dwelling unit to be converted into three apartments, its adverse effect on traffic has not been addressed. With the increase in the number of dwelling units, a corresponding increase in vehicles is bound to be there. However, without considering the said aspect, one dwelling unit is permitted to be converted into three apartments.

