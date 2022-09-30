Heritage tree panel formed: Admn to HC

Chandigarh, September 29

Three months after the death of a student after part of a heritage tree fell at Carmel Convent School, the UT Administration today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court a “Heritage Tree Committee” has been constituted for their protection and conservation.

In an affidavit placed before the High Court, the UT stated the administration reviewed the issue of heritage trees pursuant to the previous hearing on August 30. It was decided special measures were required to be taken for conservation and protection of heritage trees.

The measures would include their monitoring, maintenance and periodic inspections. “In furtherance, the UT Administration has constituted the heritage tree committee for protection and conservation of heritage trees in Chandigarh,” it was added. A copy of the notification dated September 27 was also placed before the Bench.

The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli has been hearing a petition filed in public interest after the student’s death. — TNS

Carmel tragedy

Will ensure protection, conservation, says UT