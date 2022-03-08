'Hero of Siachen' Capt Bana Singh (retd) opens PGI academic session

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

“The nation is supreme. We exist because our nation exists and there is no price too big in the line of duty to our nation,” stated Capt Bana Singh (retd), PVC recipient, “the Hero of Siachen”, while addressing as the chief guest the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the new academic session of the PGI at Bhargava Auditorium today.

As many as 544 students participated in the swearing-in ceremony. Prof RK Sharma, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery, PGI, conducted the pinning-up ceremony of resident doctors who had joined the Institute in the July 2021 and January 2022 sessions and exhorted them to conduct themselves with dedication and sincerity.

Capt Bana Singh said, “All of us have been assigned some duty. Being a soldier, I just did my duty as was mandated. Being doctors, your duty is to serve the patients. So just do your duty with utmost devotion, unwavering commitment, without any ifs and buts and only keeping the bigger picture in mind. We have to prove true to the trust reposed in us by our institute. Good work will surely be acknowledged.”

Earlier, Prof Surjit Singh, Director, PGI, urged the residents “to emulate Capt Bana Singh’s example of exceptional courage, selfless devotion to duty and to maintain the honour and integrity of the country.”

