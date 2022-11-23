Heroin supplier in Panchkula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 22

The police today claimed to have arrested the main supplier of heroin in the district.

The suspect has been identified as Rajesh, alias Dempa, a resident of Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh.

Divulging details, the police said the anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police had arrested a drug peddler, Vishal Sharma, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Pinjore, and recovered 6.10 gm of heroin from his possession on November 11. The police said during interrogation, Vishal revealed the name of Rajesh, alias Dempa, who was arrested on Monday.

Rajesh was produced in a court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

