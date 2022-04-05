Hiccups in school bus service in Chandigarh on first day, parents harried

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Parents were a harried lot today as buses of some schools did not ply on the first day, sparking confusion. The parents had to drop their kids to schools before leaving for work.

At several places, school buses departed late from the school and also left some students at the school itself.

The confusion, parents say, will linger on for a couple of days as the bus routes have to be decided by the schools. A circular in this regard was issued by one of the city schools — Delhi Public School, Sector 40 — which stated that the school was in the process of working out the modalities for providing the transport facility. The parents will get an intimation regarding the routes and pick up/drop points that will be common and closest for all students. “The school should have been ready with the plan for buses routes without causing inconvenience to parents. We are unsure whether the buses will ply even on April 6. This is gross mismanagement at the school’s end,” said a parent. Another parent, Rajan, rued, “The buses did come, but it was difficult to adjust after such a long gap. The bus attendant left my daughter in the school. However, in no time, the contractor transported such kids in his own vehicle.” Manjeet Singh of the Chandigarh School Bus Operators Welfare Association (Tricity) said, “Some buses will ply from April 6 after the reopening of all schools.”

Another city school — Chitkara International School — wrote a circular to the parents saying, “School buses will depart late today from the school premises at 3.15 pm. The school seeks cooperation from parents and be available at pick-up points.” “Initially, there were some hiccups as the bus services also resumed after a gap of two years. Some parents who had consented earlier to send their children by buses came to pick up their children at the school gate. The identification of children was also a challenge as they have grown up and the bus staff are also new. All things will settle down in a day or two.”