High Court grants bail to two accused in firing case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

More than two years after a firing incident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to two accused in the case. The FIR in the matter was lodged at the instance of liquor contractor Arvind Singla, having vends in Chandigarh and Punjab.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan’s Bench was told that his brother, Rakesh Singla, was residing near his house. The complainant was provided with a personal security officer by the Punjab Police and there were private security guards at the gate of his house.

On May 31, 2020, four youngsters came and told the security guards that they wanted to meet the complainant. When told that the complainant was not at home, they went away. A little later a telephonic message was received from the complainant’s mother that four boys had open fired at the house of Rakesh Singla. They tried to target Rakesh, who escaped by entering the house and the boys fled the spot in a car.

As per allegations, petitioners Kulwinder Singh and Siva had provided help and shelter to the accused.

Justice Jhingan asserted: “Considering the facts and circumstances in totality and that petitioners are in custody for more than two years and four months; they were nominated on the basis of a disclosure statement; petitioner-Siva has no criminal antecedents; no recovery was made from petitioner-Kulwinder Singh in this case and that conclusion of trial is likely to take time, the petitioners are granted bail subject to their furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate/Duty Magistrate concerned”. The accused were represented by senior advocate Bipan Ghai.