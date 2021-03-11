High Court issues notice to Punjab University VC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Acting on a petition filed by Prof Keshav Malhotra and other Senate members challenging an order whereby the Vice-Chancellor declined to approve their elections from the constituency of faculties, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear that “any process of election shall be subject to the decision of the present writ petition”.

Taking up the petition, Justice Raj Mohan Singh also issued a notice of motion to the VC for July 6. Appearing on their behalf, counsel R Kartikeya contended that approval could be declined by the VC only on limited grounds that the person elected was not likely to draw pecuniary advantage from the university.

The regulation dealing with the subject made it clear that the power conferred upon the respondent-VC was limited to the extent of according approval. There was no provision wherein he could withhold or reject such an approval without citing any reason.

Kartikeya further submitted: “The impugned order has been passed in complete derogation of the specific stand taken by the respondents earlier, wherein representation of Vijay Kumar Chopra on the same set of facts was rejected by the respondent-VC on November 8, 2021. There was no occasion for the respondent to revisit the said decision in the present case”.