High Court Judge inspects court complex, jail

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 4

Justice Raj Mohan Singh, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Administrative Judge, Ambala Sessions Division, visited the Sub-Division Court, Naraingarh, on Friday.

The justice inspected the court complex and inaugurated the kindergarten room in the judicial compound at Naraingarh and interacted with members of the Bar Association.

Later, Justice Singh interacted with advocates of the District Bar Association, Ambala, and inaugurated a vulnerable witness room in the Judicial Court Complex. He also visited the Central Jail, Ambala, and inquired about various facilities being provided to the inmates.

Justice Raj Mohan visited the Observation Home in Ambala today. During the visit, he interacted with children and checked various facilities being provided to them. He presented volleyballs, carrom boards, chess and drawing kits to children.

Neerja Kalson, District and Sessions Judge, Ambala, Dushyant Chaudhary, CJM/Secretary, DLSA, Ambala, and Saurabh Gupta, Chief Judicial Magistrate, were present.