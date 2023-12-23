High Court mulls app to ease parole process

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suo motu mooted creation of an app to streamline the furlough/parole process in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh at the district level. The suggestion came as the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta observed that a substantial number of jail inmates were from the weaker sections of society and the app could help them pursue legal matters, including the grant of parole and bail.

The Bench also issued notice to Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh for examining the issue and giving suggestion for creating the app. It was hearing a petition filed by the SGPC for quashing an impugned order dated January 20 granting temporary release to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The Bench asserted: “Another question, which is being taken suo motu by this court for consideration, is whether the state should make an app at all district levels where applications made for the grant of furlough/parole by all inmates can be registered and the process should also be uploaded on the app”.

The matter will now come up for further hearing on February 13.