Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

  • Chandigarh
Encroachments by protesters near the YPS Chowk. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Acting on a petition for removal of protesters from the YPS Chowk, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice to the Union of India. The Bench impleaded the Central Government as party after the State of Punjab submitted that the issue involved Centre-State matter and joint action was needed.

The developments took place more than six months after a non-government organisation filed a PIL seeking the removal of encroachments by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protesters in Mohali.

Among other things, the petitioner-organisation, Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh, had earlier contended it was learnt that the protesters were seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana –– a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case. They also wanted the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar –– a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict.

The organisation, through its president Harman Singh Sidhu, submitted nobody could be certain when and under what circumstances such a large gathering of persons might turn violent and the protest might take “shape of a lawless mob disturbing peace and harmony of innocent passersby, those engaged in their daily pursuits or those residing in their property in Mohali and nearby areas”. Describing it as a “crucial issue”, Sidhu added it required the High Court’s timely intervention “at a pre-emptive stage”.

Sidhu added it had been reported in newspapers that a clash broke out between protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners or the “Bandi Singhs” and the police officials while the demonstrators were heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh. The injured included seven policewomen. In all, 11 police personnel of Mohali district were injured in the incident and admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6.

