Sippy murder case: High Court reserves order on Kalyani Singh's regular bail plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today reserved order on accused Kalyani Singh’s regular bail plea in the Sippy Sidhu murder case.

Among other things, Kalyani had contended before Justice Sureshwar Thakur’s Bench that the CBI Special Judge, who rejected her bail plea, failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out at, any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”. It was evident from the remand application, and also the reply to the bail application, filed by the CBI before the Special judge.

In her petition filed through counsel Sartej Singh Narula and Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Kalyani added that the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. It was evident from the fact that “there has never been any complaint from any quarter, even from the family of the deceased”.

It was added that the CBI had itself admitted on December 7, 2020, that the “investigation conducted till date revealed no direct evidence against Kalyani Singh”. It was also added that the prosecution was required to establish its case beyond the shadow of doubt in a criminal matter. “Sufficient evidence has not come on record yet for launching prosecution against Kalyani Singh,” it was further added.

